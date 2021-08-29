Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Decreases By 39.4%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.5 days.

OTCMKTS KRYAF traded down $7.90 on Friday, hitting $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.22. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $153.20.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

