Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Decreases By 39.4%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.5 days.
OTCMKTS KRYAF traded down $7.90 on Friday, hitting $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.22. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $153.20.
Kerry Group Company Profile
