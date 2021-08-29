Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Drops By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
KUKAF opened at $77.80 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.