Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Drops By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KUKAF opened at $77.80 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

