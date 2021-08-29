Short Interest in Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Drops By 32.4%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the July 29th total of 974,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

