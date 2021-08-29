Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declines By 40.9%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MCR remained flat at $$8.65 on Friday. 56,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 211,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

