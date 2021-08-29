Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rises By 49.9%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Mitsubishi
