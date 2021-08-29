Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rises By 49.9%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

