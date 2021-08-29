Short Interest in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Drops By 34.6%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of MOBQ stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Mobiquity Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 221.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,321.54%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

