Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Decreases By 38.1%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRGOF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,767. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

