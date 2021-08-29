Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Decreases By 38.1%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NRGOF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,767. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
