Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Increases By 47.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

NUVSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

