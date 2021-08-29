Short Interest in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Declines By 34.1%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OBNK opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

