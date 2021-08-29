Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Drops By 34.0%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,330 shares of company stock valued at $78,912. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.