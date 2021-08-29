Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 32.8%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBTS opened at $1.36 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

