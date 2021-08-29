Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Declines By 40.0%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QADB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.51. QAD has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $87.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QADB. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.