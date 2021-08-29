Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Expands By 76.4%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.