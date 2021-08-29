Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Expands By 76.4%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.30.
About Sinopharm Group
