Short Interest in Soligen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTN) Drops By 34.5%

Soligen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SGTN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Soligen Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Soligen Technologies Company Profile

Soligen Technologies, Inc engages in the production of cast metal components. Its customers include Volvo, Mercedes, Opel, Rover, Nissan, Honda, and Toyota. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

