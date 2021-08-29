Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Grows By 56.7%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 29th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMYF opened at $8.95 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

