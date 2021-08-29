Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Increases By 73.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the July 29th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TGLVY stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

