Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Increases By 73.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the July 29th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TGLVY stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

