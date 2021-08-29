Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Decreases By 40.2%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the July 29th total of 1,179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.4 days.
Shares of Transurban Group stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Transurban Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45.
About Transurban Group
