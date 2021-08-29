Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Declines By 40.7%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.