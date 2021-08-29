Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Expands By 73.7%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.74 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMPM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 468,016 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,144,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

