Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Decreases By 32.2%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

