Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Increases By 75.0%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.90. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $207.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

