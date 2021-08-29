Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Increases By 70.4%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voestalpine stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

VLPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

