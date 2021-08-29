Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Rises By 54.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of WHG stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $27.01.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
