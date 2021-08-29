Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Rises By 54.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

