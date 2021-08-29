Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Rises By 50.0%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YKLTY stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99.

Several research firms recently commented on YKLTY. Citigroup raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.