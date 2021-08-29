Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Rises By 50.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YKLTY stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99.

Several research firms recently commented on YKLTY. Citigroup raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

