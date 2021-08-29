Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Expands By 55.6%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $55.83 on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

