SHPING Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $81,451.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

