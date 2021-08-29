SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Down 37.1% in August

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $562,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $3,181,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 549,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,027. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $793.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

