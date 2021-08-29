Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMAWF opened at $166.00 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $177.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF).

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.