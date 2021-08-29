Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

