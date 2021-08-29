Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

