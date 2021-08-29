Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Silicom worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

SILC opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 million, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.72. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

