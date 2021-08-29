Simmons Bank Acquires 4,893 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.67. 185,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

