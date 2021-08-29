Simmons Bank Buys 2,706 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.39. 1,611,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.