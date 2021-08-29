Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

