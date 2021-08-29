Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.