Simmons Bank Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. 435,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

