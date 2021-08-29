Simmons Bank Sells 1,619 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

