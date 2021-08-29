Simmons Bank Sells 2,375 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 3,701,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,282. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.