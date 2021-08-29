Simmons Bank Sells 710 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.