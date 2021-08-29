Simmons Bank Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.58. The company had a trading volume of 839,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,798. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

