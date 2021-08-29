Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $186.32. 1,561,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

