Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD opened at $114.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

