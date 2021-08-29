SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the July 29th total of 977,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,223,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 239,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.