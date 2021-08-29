Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head to Head Review

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Skillz alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillz and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56 Bilibili 0 0 9 0 3.00

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 117.61%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $101.94, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 19.00 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -26.46 Bilibili $1.80 billion 13.06 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -56.64

Skillz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31% Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87%

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.