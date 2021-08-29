SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,735.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,891.21 and approximately $23,735.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

