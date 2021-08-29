Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $819,689.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $33.78 million and approximately $819,689.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

