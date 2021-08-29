Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of Skyline Champion worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.38. 564,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,430. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.42.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

