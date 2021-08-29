Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $35,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.