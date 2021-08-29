SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 303.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

