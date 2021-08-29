Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $566.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $587.10 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $97.41 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

